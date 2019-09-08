The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council has awarded $79,744 to local arts organizations including the following:
- Crow River Youth Choir received $2,470 to present a cocnert to the public on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Funding also will go toward rental space and equipment, advertising and programs, choir supplies, guest musician fees and honorariums to directors, administrators and an accompanist.
- Hutchinson Center for the Arts was awarded $2,000 to aid its 2020 Visual Arts Exhibition Series. Funds will go toward artist stipends, exhibit installations, receptions and marketing costs.
- Winsted Arts Council received $4,145 for a music event featuring Le Vent du Nord, a Canadian-based folk music band. The band will play two shows Jan. 10 at Winsted's Blue Note Ballroom. The afternoon show is geared toward school-age children and the evening show is for all ages.
For more information about grant programs offered through the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council, visit swmnarts.org or call 800-622-5284.