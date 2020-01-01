About 30 people attended the Third Annual Holiday Dance at Meghan's Place this past Thursday.
The club for adults with disabilities opened its doors the night after Christmas for one of its most popular activities, and as has become tradition, the night was full of season decor and treats.
"We have peopel with and without disabilities come to celebrate the holiday," said owner and executive director Mona Hjerpe. "It's really fun and a chance to reconnect during the break."
Students and young adults age 12-30 danced, sang and enjoyed hot cocoa.
