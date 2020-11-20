The third annual Christmas Tree Village at the Meeker County Museum in Litchfield is going virtual. In compliance with Gov. Walz's most recent executive order, this year's Christmas Tree Village will be online. Photos of our seven beautiful, one-of-a-kind Christmas trees from seven one-of-a-kind Meeker County nonprofits will be shared on the museum's website and social media pages. Each "like" on a photo will count as a vote for "Best Decorated Tree."
Every year, the museum offer a percentage of December's admission income as the first-place prize for the group that wins best-decorated honors. Earning ticket sales gets complicated when hosting a virtual contest, so instead the museum is asking for digital donations toward the Christmas Village. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.givemn.org/donate/Meeker-County-Historical-Societygivemn.org/donate/Meeker-County-Historical-Society.
For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911 or email director@meekercomuseum.org.