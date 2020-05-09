Citizens Bank & Trust Co. of Hutchinson has been named as the defendant in a lawsuit filed April 29 in McLeod County District Court.
The proposed class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of plaintiff Jonathan Edwards of Hutchinson “and all others similarly situated,” by law firm Johnson Becker of St. Paul. The civil complaint alleges Edwards and other customers of Citizens Bank were charged multiple overdraft fees by the bank when a debit card transaction failed for lack of funds, and the transaction was attempted again without the customer’s knowledge. The suit claims this practice is in contradiction with the agreement customers had with the bank.
The complaint cites a 2009 regulation from the Federal Reserve Board requiring bank customers to “opt in” to bank overdraft products that may be triggered by ATM withdrawals or debit card purchases.
“These regulations were specifically designed to protect consumers from abusive and confusing banking practices,” the complaint states. “Undeterred by these new regulations, Banks found new ways to keep the overdraft machine churning: charge multiple overdraft fees for a single transaction without a customer’s consent.”
The complaint claims breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and violation of state statute regarding unfair and deceptive trade practices as causes for action “on behalf of the plaintiff and the class.” It requests a jury trial to determine: restitution of all fees paid by the plaintiff and class, “disgorgement of the ill-gotten gains derived by the defendant,” the award of compensatory damages, the award of interest, reimbursement of legal fees, and other relief as deemed appropriate.
Citizens Bank CEO Timothy Ulrich had no comment on the lawsuit. Law firm Johnson Becker did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.