Hutchinson is one step closer to bringing a new artistic feature to Main Street, but it’s not set in stone yet.
At its Nov. 12 meeting, Hutchinson City Council agreed in a 4-1 vote to allocate up to $38,000 to help pay for the proposed $80,000 Hutchinson Pillar Streetscape project. The money would be added to $18,000 from the public arts fund.
Mayor Gary Forcier was the one dissenting vote. He said he thought the money could be better spent elsewhere.
The project will feature four brick pillars enhanced by two artists. Nick Legeros of Minneapolis was commissioned to create oak tree sculptures to go with each pillar. He has had two pieces in the Hutchinson Sculpture Scroll. Greg Mueller of Lutsen was commissioned to create side panels featuring various native oak leaves.
“(The pillars) would educate people on what Hutchinson has brought to the state,” said Morgan Baum, a member of Hutchinson’s art commission. “It’s a great way to celebrate the city’s past. The Public Arts Commission spent a lot of time brainstorming these values.”
The pillars would also act as educational tools for the community with informational plaques about Hutchinson’s past and present placed on the pillars’ sides. The four pillars would reflect the community’s values of service, humanity, stewardship and education.
Originally, the pillars were going to be located on the sidewalk nearest Main Street. But MnDOT found there was too much underground infrastructure. To compensate, the pillars will be placed a short distance back and onto city right of ways. One will be on Dairy Queen’s north side, another just south of Library Square’s portion facing Main street. The third will be on the north side of Citizen’s Bank. The fourth will be on the south side of the post office.
Each pillar will have three informational plates on the lower tier of the cap. The “value side” will include historical and contemporary information about the local values of service, humanity, stewardship and education. The “leaf side” will have general information about oak trees and information specific to the oak tree represented by a leaf depicted on the pillar. The “root side” will list the artists and recognize funders.
Each pillar will contain a time capsule. The public will be invited to submitted notes related to each value, which will be included in the capsules.
The project was previously projected to cost $75,000 but increased to $80,000 due to the addition of a third plaque on each pillar.
Hutchinson City Council Member Steve Cook said the request for “up to” $38,000 was made because the final cost of the pillars has not yet been finalized.
“It’s wrapped up in the MnDOT bids for the Main Street (reconstruction) project,” he said. “We won’t know the final cost on those until the bids are awarded, or at least unsealed.”
He said if the bids come in too high, the project could be canceled. But prices could come in lower as well.
“We had two estimates, both have been in the ballpark,” Cook said. “That’s what we base it on.”
The project is also contingent on the arts commission raising funds for the remainder of the expenses, primarily through grants and donations. The city had planned to pursue a Southwest Minnesota Arts Council grant from a round of grants to be awarded in January. The deadline is Dec. 11. But because the cost of the pillars is yet unknown, the city will instead pursue a grant in the next round in March.
“That fits in well with when the bids will be opened up and the project would be awarded,” Cook said.