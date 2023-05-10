A batting range and golf course is set to be established on Hutchinson’s northwest corner.
The Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for Gus Wurdell of Bonneville Land and Cattle for a driving range and private club at 940 North High Drive N.W. The site is southwest of the North High Drive Northwest and Judson Road intersection.
“Years ago there was a driving range, and then a nine-hole golf course up in this area,” said Hutchinson planning director Dan Jochum.
The new facility is meant to cover roughly the same footprint.
“The reason a conditional-use permit is needed is because it’s for a private club in a residential area,” Jochum said. “So, it would be similar to a golf course or any club like that.”
The permit includes the ability for the city to mitigate potential downsides to the project. For instance, the permit approved by the City Council sets hours of operation to be from 7 a.m. to sunset.
When the proposal was reviewed by the Planning Commission, it was approved with a 5-1 vote. Neighbors shared concerns regarding noise and the possibility of golf balls hitting homes.
“It’s over 300 yards or more from the range to where the houses are,” Jochum said. “Not to say that a ball couldn’t hit that far, but generally speaking most folks aren’t hitting that far with a golf ball.”
He added that staff didn’t feel the noise would be a major problem.
“If there was noise issues, the thought was the current city noise ordinance would be in effect,” Jochum said. “We also noted that there are several baseball/softball fields and batting cages around town. And staff wasn’t aware of any noise complaints coming from batted balls.”
Six batting lanes are planned for the club.
“If you only have six people batting, there is no way you’re going to hit a noise ordinance decibel level,” said Council Member Chad Czmowski.