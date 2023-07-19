Buildings, trees and driveways near the Crow River will be demolished as part of a redevelopment plan west of downtown Hutchinson.
Hutchinson City Council approved this past week a $97,300 purchase order following a proposal from Hjerpe Contracting of Hutchinson. The order, which addresses houses, garages, basements and general clearance of properties, accounts for five addresses:
- 145 Glen St.,
- 135 Glen St.,
- 125 Glen St.,
- 145 First Ave.,
- 135 First Ave.
The work is part of an ongoing plan to have a contractor to build apartments in the area west of Dunn Brothers and Dairy Queen. The apartments are meant to bring more families near downtown Hutchinson and boost economic activity in the area.
The city acquired Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars to help the project and purchased the properties near the Crow River’s flood plain.
The city’s property purchases have reached an estimated $1.33 million. FEMA funds of $676,426 aided with the property purchases, as did an existing fund balance of $273,687 and American Rescue Plan Act funds of $500,000. Additional costs are expected with site and infrastructure improvements over the next year.
The construction of a 75-unit apartment complex is expected to begin in the Uptown Commons next summer. A sanitary sewer realignment project is slated for 2024, as is street resurfacing, riverbank stabilization and construction of a retention pond. Plans have the stormwater retention pond construction placed at the northeast end of Glen Street, alongside the Crow River.
Specific design plans for the apartments have changed over time. Recent plans reviewed by the City Council in May show the complex oriented so a portion of its back side faces the Crow River, Franklin Street and First Avenue. A parking lot was shown at the corner of First Avenue and Glen Street. The retention pond is north of the parking lot. The building plan calls for three floors with ground-level parking.