Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved a new policy Dec. 27 to cover the rising cost of water repairs for residents.
The city of Hutchinson has for several years had in place a policy to address water service repairs between the main and curb stop, with a maximum coverage of $4,000, balanced against a charge of 50 cents per month.
The fee will now be set at $2 total, but cover wastewater as well was water service. It will also cover up to $8,500.
“In the past, it was common for us to more than cover the cost of a repair at that $4,000, including restoration of pavements,” Public Works Manager John Olson told the City Council during a prior discussion. “In recent years, however, it’s no longer unusual for those repairs to exceed $4,000.”
Earlier this year, after the city heard from residents concerned about the issue, staff reviewed several options.
Fourteen incidents each year are expected to be covered by the policy. The city estimates a property owner attempting similar repairs on their own could spend $3,000-$9,000.
“It’s really a no brainer,” said Council Member Mary Christensen. “It’s a very good policy.”