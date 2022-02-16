A 24-room upscale hotel is on its way to downtown Hutchinson.
The City Council unanimously approved this past week a plan to jump-start redevelopment of the historic Jorgenson Hotel by approving a tax-increment finance district. The TIF would, for 25 years, freeze the property’s taxes to the city, school and county at their current rate. Its estimated market value of $570,900 garners $21,370 in property taxes. Additional taxes assigned to the property due to its increased value would go back to the owner to pay for redevelopment costs incurred by the developer, Titanium Partners. Overall, $23,208 per year is expected to be used this way, which would cover about 10% of the $5.98 million renovation project.
Hutchinson Economic Development Director Miles Seppelt said he originally planned to bring the item to the City Council for discussion toward the end of 2021, but delays these past few months have allowed the city and developer to finish studying the project. The city found the top two stories of the three-floor building are blighted, and redevelopment cannot reasonably occur solely through private investment. Seppelt noted work has been needed for 50 years.
“It’s obvious it’s not going to happen unless there is some sort of push,” he said.
The city contributes no public tax dollars to the TIF. However, a few Economic Development Authority loans and grants are likely, such as a $2,000 grant for signs and awnings, a $7,500 facade improvement grant, and a $150,000 downtown loan.
Once the TIF’s lifespan ends, the additional tax revenue on the more valuable property will be collected.
“The initial benefit is you’re improving a building right now that’s going to end up providing a service to the community,” said City Administrator Matt Jaunich. “In the long run, that will go back to paying more taxes in the community. But for a period of time, we are providing a benefit that, in our opinion, I think helps both the community and the development”
Seppelt said the city is also interested in the additional activity the project will bring downtown, and the reinforcement it will provide for Hutchinson businesses. If the goals of the project are not met, the assistance must be repaid to the city with interest.
THE PLAN
Titanium Partners, which built Cobblestone Hotel in Hutchinson at the intersection of Main Street and State Highway 7, plans to renovate the top two floors of the building, which have been vacant since 1970. Plans include a new roof, a new elevator, new windows, exterior tuck pointing and interior build-outs. No additional floors are planned for construction, and the ground floor has been renovated. The upscale hotel will have 24 rooms expected to cost more than $200 per night.
“It will probably be the nicest hotel within 50 miles,” said Seppelt, who was complimentary of Titanium Partners developer Brian Forcier.
“We’ve worked with him in the past and he’s very, very good to work with,” Seppelt said. “He’s got a ton of experience with redevelopment projects. He’s done a bunch of these up in Duluth. On the one side he’s got the experience, and then on the other side he’s got the resources to really do it the right way.”
The Jorgenson Hotel was constructed at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue in 1916 by brothers John A. and Arthur B. Jorgenson. The three-story brick building had 72 rooms and 20 bathrooms, according to the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum. Its forerunner was the Merchants Hotel, which I. B. Jorgenson purchased in 1884.
Seppelt said to expect construction activity around fall this year.