Monroe Street residents, and perhaps plenty of others down the road may soon be in for an interesting sight.
The Hutchinson City Council approved this past week a conditional-use permit to move a building at 135 Monroe St. to 490 State Highway 7 E., near the intersection with Michigan Street Southeast.
According to information provided to the City Council, Wildflower Properties wants to split its lot at 490 State Highway 7 E. to create another develop-able lot on the site. It owns the building at 135 Monroe St. but leases the land from the McLeod County Regional Rail Authority.
The portion of the building to be moved is approximately 3,000 square feet, and a new office will be built onto the front (east) side at the new location. The west wall of the building is a stud-frame wall. The rest of the building has pull frames.
According to city documents, the south portion of the Highway 7 lot, which is expected to be split from the north section, is much lower. City Council also approved the lot split.
The new parking lots created by the project must have curbing, according to conditions of the permit. Stormwater must be studied to fully assess potential rate control measures. City staff found the permit is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and will not adversely affect the neighborhood.
The project is expected for next spring.