The Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved an ordinance change dictating how salt used for de-icing can be stored.
The changes, which came about when the city renewed its Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit, are because of Hutchinson’s proximity to the Crow River, Otter Lake and Campbell Lake. In summary, Hutchinson Environmental Specialist John Paulson said earlier this month, the requirement mandates salt stored on parking lots for de-icing be kept under a roof or on a covered pile.
The changes are meant to help mitigate the long-term impacts of chlorides within waterways and lakes that are harmful to aquatic life and drinking water.
“Once they’ve accumulated in water bodies and rivers they tend to continuously increase,” Paulson said. “There is not really an effective way to treat for chlorides and remove those.”
But salt, which contains chlorides, is seeing increased use for de-icing.
“There is a ton of research occurring on alternatives to salt use,” Paulson said.
In the meantime, he encouraged city residents to keep in mind a little salt can go much further than it may seem.
“The average parking space, you need probably about a half a coffee mug to salt,” Paulson said. “If you have a real thin amount of ice, and it’s really, really cold, use sand instead.
“Start focusing on traction rather than melting because fortunately we have alternate de-icers available that work at lower temperature,” he said. “But we’re in Minnesota, it gets below 0 for extended weeks at a time. In those types of instances, you can put down all the salt you want. It’s not going to do any good.”
He also advised residents use a water softener that recharges on demand, rather than a cycle.