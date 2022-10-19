Snow plow

Hutchinson snow plows spread sand and salt on local roads during winter weather.

 File photo

The Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved an ordinance change dictating how salt used for de-icing can be stored.

The changes, which came about when the city renewed its Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit, are because of Hutchinson’s proximity to the Crow River, Otter Lake and Campbell Lake. In summary, Hutchinson Environmental Specialist John Paulson said earlier this month, the requirement mandates salt stored on parking lots for de-icing be kept under a roof or on a covered pile.

