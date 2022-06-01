Hutchinson City Council approved last week a labor agreement with the Minnesota Public Employees Association representing Hutchinson Police Department officers.
The agreement covers Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023. It includes a provision to reopen insurance and wage articles for negotiation regarding adjustments to the pay grid for 2023. Also attached is a memorandum regarding the ability for officers to bid shifts on a seniority basis, as was also attached to the previous agreement.
The agreement covers numerous aspects of employment for Hutchinson police, including discipline, insurance, court time, holidays, vacation and uniforms. It includes an article disallowing strikes. It includes a 7% adjustment to the pay grid in 2022, with negotiations available for 2023. Overtime pay is at one and one-half times the regular rate. Hours worked between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. have a shift differential of $1 per hour.