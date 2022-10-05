A home valued at $230,000 this past year can expect to pay an estimated $79 more in Hutchinson property taxes next year if the city’s final tax levy does not change from the figure approved by the City Council this past week.
City Council members unanimously approved a preliminary 2023 Hutchinson property tax levy of $8.43 million at their regular meeting. That’s an increase of 5.9%, up from $7.95 million. The figure includes the general fund levy of $5.98 million and outstanding debt — which accounts for road improvements and the new police facility expenses — of $2.4 million.
Hutchinson Finance Director Andy Reid said the city realized $540,000 in additional expenditures and $130,000 in additional revenues since the past year, creating a gap of $410,221. The most notable increase to general fund expenditures, he said, was a $302,000 increase in wages and benefits. But inflation left a mark as well with fuel and various supplies.
Since 2010, Hutchinson’s average levy increase has been 2.6%, according to data provided to the City Council. Levies have ranged from no increase in 2013 to 4.1% in 2022. An increase of 16.7% to the city’s overall tax capacity helped offset the impact of the proposed property tax increase.
“Our tax base is increasing at a much higher rate than our tax levy,” Reid said.
The City Council can reduce the final levy from the preliminary levy, but not increase it. The annual Truth-in-Taxation hearing was set for 6 p.m. Dec. 6.
HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Also approved this past week was the 2023 preliminary Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy.
The HRA board requested $160,000, down 23.1% from the $208,000 requested this past year due to retirements and staffing changes. The maximum levy allowed by state statute is $263,437. The levy, which supports the HRA’s operations out of City Center, was at or near the maximum from 2013-2021, but quite a bit lower during the recession starting in 2008.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
The Hutchinson City Council also approved the Economic Development Authority 2023 preliminary levy and accounted for a special project when doing so.
The original request from the EDA was $239,819 — lower than the maximum of $258,169 allowed by state statute. But, if granted the maximum levy allowed, the EDA would use it to advertise and market Hutchinson jobs. Reid said about 8,000 county residents commute to the metro area, and the city hopes to target those commuters, and see if they would switch to a local Hutchinson job. The City Council approved the maximum amount.