A home valued at $230,000 this past year can expect to pay an estimated $79 more in Hutchinson property taxes next year if the city’s final tax levy does not change from the figure approved by the City Council this past week.

City Council members unanimously approved a preliminary 2023 Hutchinson property tax levy of $8.43 million at their regular meeting. That’s an increase of 5.9%, up from $7.95 million. The figure includes the general fund levy of $5.98 million and outstanding debt — which accounts for road improvements and the new police facility expenses — of $2.4 million.

