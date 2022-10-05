Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a rezoning request for a portion of property west of Casey’s along State Highway 7.
The land in question was discussed by the City Council in August when it approved a lot split. Wildflower Properties asked to split its lot at 490 State Highway 7 E. to create another developable lot on the site. The south portion of the Highway 7 lot is much lower than the north portion. Both properties are on the west side of Michigan Street Southeast.
The proposed use for the south portion is for a warehouse, but such construction would require a shift from C-4 fringe commercial to L-1 light industrial. The adjacent property to the south is zoned L-1 light industrial. A second reading and final vote for the request is forthcoming.
The city also previously approved a conditional-use permit to move a building at 135 Monroe St. to 490 State Highway 7 E. The portion of the building to be moved is approximately 3,000 square feet, and a new office will be built onto the front (east) side at the new location. The west wall of the building is a stud-frame wall. The rest of the building has pull frames.