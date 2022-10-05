News

Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a rezoning request for a portion of property west of Casey’s along State Highway 7.

The land in question was discussed by the City Council in August when it approved a lot split. Wildflower Properties asked to split its lot at 490 State Highway 7 E. to create another developable lot on the site. The south portion of the Highway 7 lot is much lower than the north portion. Both properties are on the west side of Michigan Street Southeast.

