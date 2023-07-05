Parts produced at RD Machine

Jeff Laway of RD Machine in Hutchinson holds one of the many parts produced by the business.

 File photo

Hutchinson has added 850,000 square feet of manufacturing space during the past six years. That means more business, more jobs and a larger tax base.

Contributing to that growth is RD Machine, which is in the midst of an expansion to add 21,000 square feet to its facility in Hutchinson’s east side industrial park. Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved this past week a development agreement for a tax-increment financing district for the upgrade. The TIF district received the go-ahead earlier this year.

