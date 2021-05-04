A roundabout could be the future of the intersection of South Grade Road and Dale Street.
Hutchinson City Council approved last week an agreement with SRF Consulting to analyze the four-way stop and the needs of pedestrians. The analysis will include a look at the potential of a roundabout, and a report on the justifications for one.
"That intersection could function better from a vehicular standpoint, and also from a pedestrian/bicyclist standpoint," said Kent Exner, city engineer.
Ultimately, the analysis of South Grade Road and Dale Street will be included in the final design city staff are creating for a 2023 Dale Street and Roberts Road reconstruction project.