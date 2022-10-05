A proposed ordinance change could make it easier to develop property in Hutchinson.
The Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would reduce the lot dimensions needed in the L-1 (light industrial park) and C-4 (fringe commercial) districts. A second reading and final vote are forthcoming.
“Ian McDonald, as part of his lot development process for that corner lot across Michigan Street from Casey’s, brought up the fact that maybe some of our dimensions for our lot sizes ... aren’t necessarily conducive for development because their dimensions are too large,” City Attorney Marc Sebora said.
The Planning Commission unanimously advised the following: Lot sizes are still required to be 1-acre in size. In the L-1 district, the width should be reduced from 200 to 150 feet, and the depth from 250 to 200 feet. In the C-4 district, the width should be reduced from 200 to 125 feet.