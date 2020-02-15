Hutchinson City Council rescheduled its next meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. The change was made because state law requires all public meetings to be complete by 6 p.m. for the state caucuses that night.
