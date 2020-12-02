Hutchinson City Council approved the invocation schedule for the next 12 months at its Nov. 24 meeting.
In 2018, the council approved a new policy for how it schedules its invocations before each meeting. An invitation was sent out to all churches and religious institutions within city limits in September seeking volunteers. The schedule includes those who responded.
Included on the schedule is Hope Family Church, Hunter's Ridge, River at MSP Church, CrossPoint, Christ The King, and Faith Lutheran Church. Thirteen out of the 24 spots remained open.
Policy states no one should give the invocation more than twice a year. City Council may fill vacant spots by invite, they may be left vacant to be filled in the future, or they may be left without an invocation. Requests submitted after approval can be filled by administration.
— Jeremy Jones