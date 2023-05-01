VMF is ready for its debut

Hutchinson's Veterans Memorial Field at Dave Mooney Baseball Complex was looking plush and ready to go for the 2016 Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Championship hosted by Hutchinson, Dassel and Litchfield. The city of Hutchinson is considering a request to help update the field ahead of a 2025 tournament.

 Staff photo by Stephen Wiblemo

Is it time to expand the grandstand at Veteran's Memorial Baseball Field in Hutchinson? Members of the Hutchinson City Council may soon decide.

At a regular meeting this past week, Kyle Messner with the Hutchinson Huskies baseball team board asked the City Council to consider a contribution of $250,000-$300,000 to update the Dave Mooney Baseball Complex. Such a figure is expected to be about half the project cost.

