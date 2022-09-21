As businesses, families, schools and nations face the implications of inflation, local governments are caught up as well. That was apparent last week when Hutchinson City Council approved a $5.885 million bond sale.
A large portion of the sale — $2 million — covered the city’s usual road work, with 15-year bonds to be repaid with special assessments from benefiting property owners and the city’s tax levy. But even larger was $3.9 million needed to finish the city’s new police facility across from Veterans Memorial Park, north of Liquor Hutch at the former Econofoods site.
“With the new Police Department debt coming on board, that’s resulting in our debt tax levy increasing,” said Hutchinson Finance Director Andy Reid. “We’re trying to keep that increase as low as possible for 2023 by having this component interest only for the first year. That helps a little bit on our debt levy. But obviously we are going to see increases over the next eight to nine years, I think in the range of 3-4% increases, in the debt levy. And then it should stabilize at that point.”
Nick Anhut from Ehlers, the city’s bond advisor, said the city maintained its AA- bond rating. Analysts noted the city had made significant investments in roads, and with the police facility, but those risks were offset by increases to property values, community investment, a retention of businesses, and efforts by the city to maintain its reserves. He described an AA- rating as the median across Minnesota cities.
The low bid on the city’s bonds came from Baird with a 3.81% rate. It represents a syndicate of banks, underwriters and broker dealers. The high bid was 3.92%.
“This is a much higher result than we’ve seen recently. I think last year we were just under 1.7% on those bonds,” Anhut said. “But that is reflective of the reality we are living in right now. The market is certainly reacting to some efforts the federal reserve has taken. They anticipate another rate hike here within the next month and future rate hikes as the economy is trying to combat inflation. ... But all said, these are competitive results.”
He advised the city to accept the low bid. The Hutchinson City Council approved a motion to do so unanimously, with Mayor Gary Forcier absent.