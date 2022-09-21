NEWS

As businesses, families, schools and nations face the implications of inflation, local governments are caught up as well. That was apparent last week when Hutchinson City Council approved a $5.885 million bond sale.

A large portion of the sale — $2 million — covered the city’s usual road work, with 15-year bonds to be repaid with special assessments from benefiting property owners and the city’s tax levy. But even larger was $3.9 million needed to finish the city’s new police facility across from Veterans Memorial Park, north of Liquor Hutch at the former Econofoods site.

