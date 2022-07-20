An auditor summarized a report detailing good news for the Hutchinson City Council this past week.
The audited comprehensive annual financial report, which tends to be dry but contains insights into the city’s finances, was presented in its 2021 iteration by Layne Kockelman of Abdo. It was also reviewed in further detail at a workshop prior to the meeting with the summary financial statements for the city printed in the July 13 edition of the Leader.
Kockelman provided a “clean opinion” with no troubling audit findings and found the city to be in complete legal compliance.
“This is the 25th year you have applied for the GFOA certificate that has been received annually every year since 1996,” he said. “That is the highest level you can receive for governmental financial reporting.”
The report showed the city’s general fund budget to be at $13.96 million in 2022 and 13.68 million in 2021, having steadily increased from $12.2 million in 2017. From 2017 to 2022, it maintained a fund balance of 40%, which is meant to ensure it has money to maintain cash flow. Kockelman said the city’s net position increased $4.5 million in 2021. This includes $1.46 million in government-type activities largely due to an increase in charges for services as all recreational activities were open following closure in 2020 due to COVID-19. Another $3 million was due to an increase for charges for service related to electric and gas operation.
The general fund increase of $176,756 in 2021 was largely due to substantial revenue for building permits. A valuation of $7 million in new homes were constructed in 2021.
Kockelman said most government funds have positive values. A handful of deficits were due to the timing of grant dollars, bond proceeds and tax increments that are to be collected. The city’s enterprise funds have sufficient cash flows and healthy reserves, he said.
“The easiest summary is the city is fiscally healthy at this point,” said City Administrator Matt Jaunich.