Hutchinson Event Center

The city of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Health are working together to determine the future of the Hutchinson Event Center.

The City Council unanimously approved this past week a letter of intent regarding the Plaza 15 building along State Highway 15, which signals the two entities are working together until the end of 2024. If a purchase is made, it is expected to be on the final day of 2024, or earlier.

