A bump to the city of Hutchinson's pay structure was approved by Hutchinson City Council at its Dec. 28 meeting.
Given the green light by unanimous vote was a shift of 7% on the overall earning potential of employees. The change doesn't raise wages, but an employee on the bottom end of their position's pay range would be brought up to the new base.
The change was recommended to the City Council following a study of city wages, which seeks to keep the city employed with qualified, reliable workers. The 7% increase reflects a 4% increase in pay range in Hutchinson's competitive market over the past five years, and a projected 3% increase in the market in 2022.
Other adjustments were made with the pay scale as well. Two positions were moved lower on the grade scale, four were moved up on the scale, one new position was reviewed and 13 positions were unchanged. The total impact on the city budget for 2022 would be $146,000, with much of that change — $77,000 to $80,000 — associated with part-time, seasonal employees.