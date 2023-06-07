Life is always busy. It can be hard to keep up with everything happening in the community. But Hutchinson residents who are seeking a convenient way to overview the city’s recent activities will soon have a way.
“It’s kind of a one-stop shop for information on the past year,” said Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich.
For the third year in a row, the city intends to publish online an overall annual report. It’s intended as a comprehensive guide to the city’s services, the progress of its departments, expenses, and even money received from various sources. It’s a culmination of other 2022 city department reports the Council has reviewed during the past month.
“(We’re) trying to use a mechanism to help communicate both to the Council and the public everything that went on here at the city,” Jaunich said. “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback over the past couple of years, and hopefully it’s just a good resource.”
The report will be posted on the city website at hutchinsonmn.gov. Prior reports can already be found there at tinyurl.com/hutchannual. Jaunich said the report will likely be promoted on social media as well. Next year, he hopes to use a publishing program to make the report cleaner.
“As I look back, it continues to be an interesting time in local government,” Jaunich wrote in his 2022 annual report executive summary. “While 2021 was a year of hope and building towards the future, 2022 was a year in which we strengthened our position as one of the most attractive small-regional centers in outstate Minnesota. While the ‘State of the City’ continues to remain healthy, I believe there are challenging times ahead. As we look to deal with high inflation, high construction costs, and delays in supplies and materials, the city is likely to face some challenges int he next year or years.”
Those who are be curious before the report makes it to the city website can find its 155 pages in the May 23 City Council packet.