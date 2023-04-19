The Hutchinson City Council approved another project to improve the municipal airport at its regular meeting this past week.
A bid to update lighting and add navigation aids received unanimous approval. The low bid was $411,716 from Neo Electrical Solutions. Construction administration work of $90,000 from Bolton-Menk was also approved.
The switch to LED lights is expected to reduce maintenance costs of 25% to 30%, according to Public Works Manager John Olson.
“We have taken advantage of some grants in the past and we redid our taxiway signage most recently,” he said. “But there (had) not been a real good aftermarket option for (LED) runway lighting, primarily because the pilots can control how bright the lighting is.”
The city originally intended to pursue a larger, $900,000 airport lighting maintenance project. But staff learned the FAA would prioritize medium intensity runway and taxiway edge lighting. As a result, the project was split into smaller portions in order to begin pursuing funds.
All bid awards and project approval is contingent upon receiving $272,716 of state apportionment funds from the Federal Aviation Administration. The total project cost is $560,216. The city’s share is set to be $28,010. Other funding sources are the Minnesota Department of Transportation ($28,010) and a balance of funds received from the FAA.
The City Council recently approved a $600,000 project to construct two “oversized” hangars at the airport. An interfund loan of $372,972 will help pay for that project. Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2024, 2025 and 2026 will be used to pay back the loan.
The city anticipates high interest in renting the hangar space.