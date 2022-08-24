Intersection of State Highways 7 and 22

The intersection of State Highways 7 and 22, viewed from the south in this photo, is surrounded mostly by farm fields. But the land is considered the next major area for commercial growth for Hutchinson.

 File photo

What would it take to extend the city of Hutchinson eastward? The City Council took a look at one major piece of the answer when it reviewed a utilities study earlier this month.

The Northeast Area Infrastructure Study was conducted with Short Elliot Hendrickson, and reviewed infrastructure — namely water, sanitary sewer and stormwater — needed to extend to the area around the State Highway 7 and State Highway 22 intersection east of Hutchinson. It mostly focuses on property south of Highway 7, extending as far south as Fifth Avenue, but also includes the north side of Highway 7.

