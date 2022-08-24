What would it take to extend the city of Hutchinson eastward? The City Council took a look at one major piece of the answer when it reviewed a utilities study earlier this month.
The Northeast Area Infrastructure Study was conducted with Short Elliot Hendrickson, and reviewed infrastructure — namely water, sanitary sewer and stormwater — needed to extend to the area around the State Highway 7 and State Highway 22 intersection east of Hutchinson. It mostly focuses on property south of Highway 7, extending as far south as Fifth Avenue, but also includes the north side of Highway 7.
“This is a good example of really trying to prepare the city for future growth,” said City Administrator Matt Jaunich. “When you think about commercial/industrial growth, really there is still a little bit of area down by Target, Menards, but that is getting to be very limited. And then you’ve got some physical barriers when you think about the airport, and fairgrounds. When you think about the west side of town you have the river and the lake there. … Really the next future growth of commercial is on the east side of town.”
Overall, such a project is anticipated to cost about $13 million and completed in five phases. The first phases in the study focus mostly on the area near the city’s current industrial park north of Fifth Avenue. Land closer to Highway 7 was reflected in the later phases.
Work would extend utilities to parcels east of the current industrial park, and east along Highway 7, targeting the south side, and continue past the Highway 7/22 intersection, and further east along the south side of Highway 7. It would also extend south on both sides of Highway 22, to Fifth Avenue, and a little further south from there on both sides of Highway 22. Included in the study are potential plans for water main routes and retention ponds.
“Facilities could be utilized for service all the way up to 200th Street,” City Engineer Kent Exner said.
The study marks property on the south side of Highway 7 as mostly for commercial development. The area east of the current industrial park north of Fifth Avenue is marked mostly for industrial development. Property east of Highway 22, extending almost to Fifth Avenue, is marked mostly as commercial.
Exner said a property owner who owns much of the property east of Hutchinson in the studied area regularly inquires about development plans.
“If there is a desire to develop that, if there is a desire from that landowner to sell that land, at least we’re already somewhat prepared,” he said.
But the city would need to form agreements with property owners before work could begin. Jaunich said with the study completed, the city is saved about a year of work if something should cause the city to want to make a move.
“If somebody wants to come in and bring their business here, they want to do it instantly,” said Mayor Gary Forcier. “They want answers.”