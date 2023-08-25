Hutchinson’s iconic bronze sculptures received a new lease on life earlier this month thanks to the expertise of sculptor and restoration specialist Darwin Wolf.

Wolf’s recent visit involved restoring several key sculptures, including the veteran soldier at Veteran’s Park, the Hutchinson brothers, the Boy Scout and more. The restoration process varies from sculpture to sculpture, with techniques ranging from applying waxes to repairing scratches and bird droppings, to carefully addressing deeper issues like corrosion and checking the sculptures installation is firm.

