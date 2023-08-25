Hutchinson’s iconic bronze sculptures received a new lease on life earlier this month thanks to the expertise of sculptor and restoration specialist Darwin Wolf.
Wolf’s recent visit involved restoring several key sculptures, including the veteran soldier at Veteran’s Park, the Hutchinson brothers, the Boy Scout and more. The restoration process varies from sculpture to sculpture, with techniques ranging from applying waxes to repairing scratches and bird droppings, to carefully addressing deeper issues like corrosion and checking the sculptures installation is firm.
“Some sculptures were immediately in a nice preservation mode like the veteran soldier,” Wolf said. “That one wasn’t far gone at all. It was just a nice quick cleaning and then a preservation approach.”
Bronze sculptures, known to have a lifespan of up to 2,000 years, can fall victim to the elements and environmental factors over time. One of the critical aspects Wolf focuses on is the preservation of the patina — the unique chemical reaction that gives bronze sculptures their distinctive color. Applying the correct chemicals and waxes is crucial to maintaining the original vision of the sculptor, as well as preventing unsightly corrosion, Wolf said.
“If it’s (restoration) not done the sculptures in time will just begin to green over and corrode, it will be very inconsistent,” Wolf said. “It will look shabby. Maybe in 20 years it will be a nice, gorgeous antique green, but even then, it might be splotchy because areas of the lacquer are still there.”
To maintain the sculptures’ original vision, Wolf applies heat and chemicals to achieve the desired patina colors. He uses two different types of wax depending on a sculpture’s condition.
“A hard wax is used to protect and give a hard shell to it,” he said. “An oily wax is intended to penetrate the corrosion and absorb it, to get it disappear.”
One sculpture that needed intensive repair last year was “Tall Friend, Old Friend” at AFS park.
“The oily wax went on ‘Tall friend, Old Friend,’ because there was so much corrosion,” Wolf said. “I could have gone the route of scrubbing it all off with a solvent, but that would have been about a week’s work and that would have been a budget buster for the city. Instead, I let the wax do the work. This penetrating oily wax was left on for a year. This year I came back and saw the results, it worked great, just like I wanted it to.”
Due to improvement to “Tall Friend Old Friend,” Wolf applied a non-penetrating wax to protect what the previous treatments had done.
“It was kind of a year-long trial-and-error process that’s less aggressive but generally more successful,” he said. “I’m really happy with the way they turned out.”
Burich Arena’s “Slapshot,” however, has proven to be difficult to maintain due to its intended rusted appearance, according to Wolf.
“I’m recommending that we just let that one age naturally,” he said. “No matter what I do as far as different sealers I’ve tried to put on that sculpture, the rust that is wanted by the artist keeps progressing. It’s kind of an impossible sculpture to continually reseal.”
Wolf’s five-year maintenance contract to restore the city owned sculptures started last year and is funded through part of the parks maintenance budget that is allocated to the Public Arts Commission.
Once Wolf completes the third year, he can train the city park staff how to maintain the pieces.
After obtaining a degree in art with a comprehensive background in sculpture from Northern State University in South Dakota, Wolf developed an extensive knowledge of the processes involved in creating bronze sculptures. Having worked with bronze foundry throughout college he has gained invaluable insight into sculpture preservation.
“I know every step from start to finish, including the patina work,” Wolf said.
Wolf’s journey into sculpture restoration started 15 years ago when a church approached him to do some restoration work for them. Soon, Wolf was approached by more businesses looking to restore their sculptures and his restoration business flourished, he said.
“I really enjoy restoring the sculptures,” Wolf said, “because in a lot of cases the results are very quick. My own personal work, completing a sculpture can take up to a year. It’s nice to have something that I can work on and get out in the sun and see the results right away.”