Hutchinson’s size and proximity to public waters means it must meet certain state and federal standards in how it conveys water.
Its municipal separate storm sewer system — also known as an MS4 system — moves storm water separately from its sewer and treatment systems, and must do so without allowing pollutants from vehicles, trash, lawn trimmings and other sources to end up in the ecosystem. Developers building in Hutchinson also must follow the additional requirements of such a system.
In order to remain compliant, the city submits an annual report to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, but due to maintenance on the online reporting system, one has not yet been submitted for 2022. That didn’t stop Hutchinson’s environmental specialist, John Paulson, from reviewing 2022 MS4 activities with the City Council his past week.
Hutchinson is required to conduct public outreach in an effort about the storm water system in hopes of preventing contamination. To that end, the city creates brochures, provides information to developers, maintains a storm water page with Parks Recreation and Community Education brochure, and a page on the city website. A public hearing during the June 27 City Council meeting, which provided residents the opportunity to ask questions about the MS4 system, was part of those efforts.
Other opportunities seek public buy-in on the effort as well. For instance, individuals and groups can volunteer with the marker program and help maintain signage and educational displays. The city also began selling rain barrels, with 60 sold this spring before the supply ran out.
“We’ll plan on continuing that next year,” Paulson said. “There was overwhelming demand.”
City staff attempt to respond quickly to contamination or blockage on Hutchinson’s 1,300 storm water manholes, which cover 94 miles of storm water lines and 76 outlets into local waters. Pollutants could include any number of objects or materials flowing or falling into the storm drain, such as oil, grass or hydraulic fluid. Residents can call 320-234-5682 if they notice contamination.
“If you see something, say something,” Paulson said. “If it’s not fully comprised of storm water, and it’s going down the storm drain, that’s what we don’t want.”
Ordinarily, if residents are told they are allowing materials to fall into storm drains, and are educated, they stop, Paulson said. But if residents fail to comply the city can fine violators. Paulson said many residents help the city monitor storm drains, but so do other city, county and state agencies.