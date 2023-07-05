News
Hutchinson’s size and proximity to public waters means it must meet certain state and federal standards in how it conveys water.

Its municipal separate storm sewer system — also known as an MS4 system — moves storm water separately from its sewer and treatment systems, and must do so without allowing pollutants from vehicles, trash, lawn trimmings and other sources to end up in the ecosystem. Developers building in Hutchinson also must follow the additional requirements of such a system.

