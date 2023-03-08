The city of Hutchinson is seeking bids for two airport projects, and hopes to use funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for one.
The first project, which has the highest priority, will aim to change out the 30-year-old runway lighting system, which use incandescent bulbs.
“We’d like to transition to LED lighting,” Public Works Manager John Olson told the City Council. “Along with that, then you get some solid state controls ... little things like moving the beacon to a spot where we can actually maintain it, and get to it, and tip it over and fix it, and put it up again.”
Overall, the project would improve longevity with reduced operating and maintenance costs.
The $900,000 project would be paid for with Federal Aviation Administration funds allotted to Hutchinson. The city already has around $550,000, saved up from $150,000 it receives each year. Cities can bank that funding to a certain point. Hutchinson plans to ask for the rest of the needed funding through state apportionment. The project is considered important due to safety needs.
“If it isn’t (approved), it’s still possible to do a transfer … from a different airport and still complete the project,” Olson said. “We would just have to pay that $260,000 back in the future, which pushes us out a little bit further to pick up our next project.”
Airports in Minnesota often work together to share funding as it is needed, and pay each other back.
At this point it is unknown if the FAA will approve the rest of the funding required, as it only approves funding based upon a bid.
A second project would add two city-owned hangars for rental to the airport. The concrete floor, cold storage buildings would each be 56x52 feet, with a 16-foot clearance door. The hangars would be meant to handle mainly twin engine aircraft.
“Knowing what happens at Hutchinson, it’s likely a spray plane would end up there at some point,” Olson said. “That’s the size of hangar we’re going for, a pretty substantial size.”
Staff hope to use Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money as a federal match for the project.
“If we’re able to do that, we would need to figure out an up front piece of roughly $700,000 because we would use future years’ payments to pay that interfund loan back,” Olson said. “There is a five-year program ... through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that gave us $156,000 the first year, $145,000 for four years.”
But the city won’t know if it’s feasible without a bid.
The City Council agreed unanimously to seek bid for the projects.