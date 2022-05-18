Hutchinson will seek bids for the heating and ventilation component of renovations at Burich Arena's east rink.
The project approved for bids this past week includes:
- Replacing the systems to heat and ventilate the locker rooms and bathrooms.
- Replacing a system that will provide heating, ventilation and dehumidification for the main arena and spectator arena.
The systems currently include components dating back to the original construction in 1977, along with other parts that have been "cobbled together over the years," to provide increased comfort to spectators and participants, according to City Council documents. In its current state, the building has no means by which to monitor and adjust ventilation and pressure based on the number of spectators. But the HVAC updates are part of an ongoing re-roofing and sidewall replacement project that will seal the building envelope, which is meant to solve the issue.
The facility fund has the $500,000 needed for the project in reserve. The cost is in addition to a previously discussed $2.6 million figure for the re-roofing and sidewall project.
Mayor Gary Forcier said residents had asked if it was possible to have a system by which guests to the arena could insert quarters to run the infrared heaters more often, as is seen at other arenas.
“I’ve seen that as well, and I think in the past that was a little more common," said Facilities and Operations Manager Marv Haugen. "But over time, especially when you are paying $200 an hour for ice, there is an expectation that the building is comfortable so you can watch your kids play. I don’t know if we want to have timer in there where you have to put quarters in. This plan is a little more sophisticated than that. We put a lot of effort into the design.”
He said shifting gears would require going back and re-engineering the roof and wall project.
The City Council approved a motion to seek bids for the project. Those bids are expected to be opened on June 9 and brought to the City Council on June 14.