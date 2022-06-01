Hutchinson is seeking bids for the audiovisual systems at the new police station across from Veteran's Memorial Park.
The system would cover the emergency operations center, conference rooms, briefing rooms and the Department of Motor Vehicles. Pete Filippi of Contegrity Group, the project's construction manager, said the AV component of the project had a $260,000 budget.
"I'm hoping we can aggressively market this thing out — there are plenty of AV contractors — and try to bring that number down," he said.
Bids will be opened June 16 and be presented to the City Council at a following meeting.