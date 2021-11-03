Hutchinson has agreed to sell city land to allow for the growth of New Era Financial Group downtown.
The decision was made at the Oct. 26 Hutchinson City Council meeting as part of a second reading of an ordinance for the sale.
“We were able to agree upon a purchase price of $16,378,” said City Administrator Matt Jaunich.
According to information provided to City Council members, staff discussed the sale with Shad Ketcher of New Era Financial Group at 107 First Ave. S.W. The land in question is a 66-feet by 66-feet parking lot just west of the business.
“Use of the lot by the public is minimal,” said an explanation from staff. “Mr. Ketcher is looking to purchase the lot so he can expand upon his building footprint. The extra land is needed to expand his business to the size that is needed to keep it in the downtown area.”
The agreement to sell the land includes stipulations between the city and the buyer, including a right to inspect the land, and delivery of possession of the land by Nov. 30. The buyer of the land is listed as MGE Properties, Shad and Melissa Ketcher and partners.
City Council previously reviewed the sale on Oct. 12 following a prior closed session used to discuss business. Neither reading garnered much discussion.