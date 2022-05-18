While construction costs are on the rise, the amount of money assessed adjacent property owners has remained the same. As a result, Hutchinson is seeking another funding stream in order to comply with state statute ahead of its pavement management project.
Ordinarily when the city of Hutchinson — and other cities — issues general obligation bonds to finance annuals street improvement costs, the proceeds are limited based on assessment charges against benefiting properties. The amount garnered from special assessments must be at least 20% of the total bond issue, plus bond issuance costs.
But the project is not slated to generate sufficient assessments to follow the usual bonding process (Statute 429), which is why the city has opted to use another process (Statute 475). The process is only slightly different but calls for a public hearing to discuss the bond issuance.
That hearing was scheduled by the City Council for 6 p.m. June 14 at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan Street S.E.
Following the hearing is a 30-day referendum period, which allows the public to contest the bond issuance with a petition. If the petition is signed by a number of voters equal to 5% of the votes cast in the last city general election, the issue will be placed on the ballot.
Overall, the city is seeking about $2.1 million for the pavement management program.
The city will also look to bond about $5 million for the new police facility. These bonds were approved in 2021 but will be considered for sale in July.
The City Council also discussed the state of property assessments as compared to project costs when it approved the 2022 street mill and overlay project.