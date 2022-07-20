Hutchinson city staff hope to avoid a situation that made headlines this past month at an Iowa cemetery.
While the epitaph inscribed upon a headstone at Warren-Powers Cemetery in Polk County, Iowa, appears innocuous at first glance, reading the first letter of each line spells out a vulgar message. According to Hutchinson city staff, the cemetery's first efforts to prevent the memorial were not successful as there were no regulations prohibiting its installation with an obscene message.
A first reading of an ordinance update to make sure Hutchinson does not run into the same problem was reviewed last week by Hutchinson City Council. Changes in the proposed update include the following requirements for Oakland Cemetery:
- "Artistic renderings made a part of the memorial are not obscene, vulgar or offensive, as defined by Chapter 131 or determined by the city."
- "Lettering and verbiage on the memorial does not contain and are not arranged to contain obscene, vulgar or offensive words or phrases."
Other changes clean up wording and address material requirements.
Public Works Manager John Olson said he hoped to, "avoid any potential memorials that would include obscene or vulgar or offensive language or art, or things like that."
"By having this in place, by having our permitting system in place, I think we can avoid some problems that other cemeteries have experienced with different, either language or design," he said. "We have a lot of different families represented in the cemetery and we need to be aware of what is generally considered obscene or vulgar."
Council members asked Hutchinson City Attorney Marc Sebora whether restrictions might violate First Amendment guarantees.
"There is always a concern when you are dealing with public property and people being able to express their opinions," Sebora said. "But generally, cemeteries are deemed to be able to be a little more controlled by the government, as opposed to the public square of a city where those types of expressions of free speech normally take place. I feel very comfortable with the language ... and our ability to work with people."
The first reading was approved. It will be reviewed for final approval July 26.
"Just hoping to not have this problem," Olson said.