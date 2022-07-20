Oakland Cemetery sign
File photo

Hutchinson city staff hope to avoid a situation that made headlines this past month at an Iowa cemetery.

While the epitaph inscribed upon a headstone at Warren-Powers Cemetery in Polk County, Iowa, appears innocuous at first glance, reading the first letter of each line spells out a vulgar message. According to Hutchinson city staff, the cemetery's first efforts to prevent the memorial were not successful as there were no regulations prohibiting its installation with an obscene message.

