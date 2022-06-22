The city of Hutchinson followed on a commitment it made last year to provide a comprehensive, annual look at the city’s progress.
It started with a 2020 annual report that aimed to give residents a picture of what staff spent the year doing, and to provide with that data information about the city’s overall position. At the Hutchinson City Council meeting this past week, City Manager Matt Jaunich described the report as, “hopefully a one-stop shop for a bunch of information.”
He encouraged City Council members to tell him if anything else should be included in future reports, “as we kind of look to expand upon that each and every year.”
The report will be posted to the city of Hutchinson’s website and can be found in the City Council packet for June 14.
Every year, the City Council receives reports from each department, as well as plenty of other information. The annual city report compiles that data into one source. Also available in the report is information on tax rates, and how they compare to other cities.
“While 2020 was a year of survival and perseverance as we worked our way through COVID-19, 2021 was a year of hope with building towards the future,” Jaunich wrote in the report’s executive summary. “While it appears that we are seeing the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ when it comes to COVID-19, I have a lot of hope for the future.”
He touts the city’s monthly unemployment rates, which continued to remain low at an average of 3.7%, as compared to the state rate of 3.9% and the federal rate of 5.4%. Drawing on data from the Minneapolis Area Realtors, he highlighted the median sales price of residential homes rising from $186,000 in 2020 to 235,000 in 20221.
“Home resales continue to remain high and home foreclosures (lack thereof) continue to remain low,” he said.
Jaunich said one of his goals for the city is for it to be the best and most attractive small regional center in outstate Minnesota.
“It is our responsibility to create an atmosphere that is conductive for growth and achievement,” he said. “This report is a culmination of the effort staff put forth in 2021 in providing quality services, hopefully at a cost of government similar to, or less than, comparable outstate regional centers.”
The report goes on to share the city’s branding message regarding its history, to review the cost of city government, and to discuss Hutchinson’s bond rating — AA-, indicating a “stable outlook” — before eventually breaking down numerous pieces of city data regarding donations, employment, accomplishments and more. It later shares information from department to department.
One noteworthy piece of data reflects upon Hutchinson’s population below the poverty line. According to the report, 9% of residents fall below the poverty line, while the regional center average is at 15%. The lowest rate listed was New Ulm (7.1%), followed by Hutchinson. At the top was Marshall (19.7%), Brainerd (22.2%) and Bemidji (31.3%).
The median household income of Hutchinson is $57,672, with the regional center average sitting at $50,606. Hutchinson’s 2021 city tax rate (63.88%) was in about the upper third of regional centers. The average was 57.54%. the state average was 74.19%.