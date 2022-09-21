Hutchinson will split its public works director and city engineer positions into two positions moving forward.
The City Council made the decision unanimously this past week (with Mayor Gary Forcier absent) at the request of city staff. The joint position was previously held by Kent Exner, who left the city at the end of August. The role is presently filled on an interim basis by John Olson.
Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said the position was previously split into two in the early 2000s, but merged due to financial constraints.
“In recent years with the expansion of the city, with how large that department is, I think from a management position we’d be better off separating those moving forward,” he said, adding that there are nine departments in Public Works.
Creating two positions instead of one would likely mean an overall higher salary impact to the city budget. The city would seek to first hire a public works director, who would then be tasked with hiring a city engineer.
“I think it also opens up our recruitment pool,” Jaunich said.