Plans to bring a new statewide Civil Air Patrol training facility to the Hutchinson Municipal Airport are moving along, according to airport supervisor John Olson.
“I’ve been in contact with the Minnesota Wing CAP since they were here about a month ago,” Olson said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “The project they’re looking at is some barracks, dining facility, a hanger, kind of like a miniature air base. That would be located just north of the former skydive building.”
If the property is to be developed it will need to be hooked up to utility systems nearby. According to Olson, gas, electric and communications infrastructure won’t be a problem, but water may be an issue.
Public Works Director Kent Exner said the plan would be to hookup with a water main behind the southwest corner of Target, at the end of Edmonton Avenue, and run water and sewer mains across Airport Road. The cost would be approximately $350,000.
“From a funding standpoint, John and I have met with City Administrator (Matt) Jaunich. ... This isn’t a lot of money out of the water and sewer funds,” Exner said. “There are adequate reserve funds.”
To further the building process, Olson put together a developer agreement and lease document outlining the different things that need to be addressed. He’s also been in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Minnesota Department and Transportation Aeronautics.
“They came to me with three items, one of which is already taken care of. That is compliance with our grant assurances,” Olson said. “We do need to do an airport layout plan sheet update that shows the building site where this will take place. And the bigger, potentially more significant issue is the environmental review.”
Olson wasn’t overly concerned about the review since the CAP is familiar with what the environmental work will be.
“I think all is going forward about as well as we could expect,” Olson said. “I believe the next thing we’ll be able to take a look at is the draft of the developer agreement and the lease document.”