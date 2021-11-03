Construction costs aren’t what they used to be.
Back in 2017 the Minnesota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol received $3.5 million in funds from the state Legislature to build a training facility at the Hutchinson Airport. It’s now making an additional $6.5 million request. City Council supported this request for state bonding funds at its Oct. 12 meeting.
A conceptual plan for the facility showed it would be built on the northeast corner of the airport. It includes a hangar, barracks, classrooms, dining facility, caretaker cottage, garage, parking, athletic field, an apron and taxiway leading to the airport’s existing taxiway. Risings costs first prompted organizers to shrink the project scope until the decision was made to instead request more funds and tackle it in phases.
“What we’re looking at is they will be able to build a large hangar, do the apron and the connection into the taxiway and runway,” Hutchinson Public Works Manager John Olson said of plans for existing funds. “That is scheduled to kind of get going next spring.”
The new bonding request is for the training center portion, the building with barracks, classrooms, a kitchen and athletic field. Overall, the project scope is now at about $10 million.
“We’ll see how this goes,” Olson said.
If the request for funds is not approved, another request will be made in the future.
Minnesota Wing currently operates its training programs out of multiple facilities around the state, including Camp Ripley. After the state approved $3.5 million for Minnesota Wing to build its own training facility at a site to be determined, Hutchinson was selected. Since then, the city has invested in bringing water and utility service to the site.
The new facility is expected to host activities throughout most weekends for CAP senior adult members and cadets age 12-18. Some weekends the facility could host up to 150 cadets plus senior members. Plans also call for the new facility to be named Camp Craig in honor of William and Colette Craig of South St. Paul, Minnesota Wing members who were killed in a crash in 2019.