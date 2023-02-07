”The Civil War was fought in 10,000 places, from Valverde, New Mexico, and Tullahoma, Tennessee, to St. Albans, Vermont, and Fernandina on the Florida coast. More than 3 million Americans fought in it, and over 600,000 men — 2 percent of the population — died in it.” — From ”The Civil War” by Ken Burns
Although the American Civil War ended with Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender of the Army of Northern Virginia April 9, 1865, at Appomattox Courthouse, the war continues to be a hot topic of discussion — 158 years later.
Everyone has an opinion.
Authors James Lincoln Collier and Christopher Collier stated in 2012, “No event in American history has been so thoroughly studied, not merely by historians, but by tens of thousands of other Americans who have made the war their hobby. Perhaps a hundred thousand books have been published about the Civil War.”
America’s documentarian Ken Burns contributed or possibly reinvigorated interest in the Civil War when 40 million people tuned in to watch his 9-episode 1990 epic titled “The Civil War.”
There’s a private Facebook group called “Shelby Foote & The American Civil War.” It has more than 60,000 members. All someone has to do is post a question or an opinion and the comments explode ... some of the postings that garnered opinions? Who was the better commander? John Hunt Morgan or John Singleton Mosby? Mosby, gray ghost, wins. What if Stonewall Jackson had been at Gettysburg, would Lee have won? Most think Jackson would have taken Cemetery Hill on the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg — potentially altering the outcome of the Gettysburg Campaign. The questions and responses go on and on.
The most contentious argument is comparing generals — Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee. You can weigh in on this discussion when Andrew Ditlevson, Central Minnesota Civil War Roundtable coordinator, presents “Grant vs. Lee — Who was the Greater General?” at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the G.A.R. Hall.
Ditlevson chose the topic after reading many books about Lee and Grant.
“I was struck and disappointed/frustrated with how one-sided most of the authors were, Either they thought Lee was great and Grant wasn’t — or took the complete other side and praised Grant and ripped Lee. So I became interested in digging deeper and trying to find a more objective perspective.”
In his opinion, Ditlevson agrees with most contemporary historians that Lee was the better battle tactician and Grant the superior strategist.
So what does that mean? According to strategyskills.com, “In the military realm, tactics teach the use of armed forces in engagements, while strategy teaches the use of engagements to achieve the goals of the war.”
To pick an overall “greater” general, Ditlevson thinks it’s really difficult and said it’s like comparing apples and oranges as their two situations were very different.
“Lee was the greatest general of the South and Grant the greatest of the North,” he said. “I do think that looking at this from a 21st-century perspective, Grant was the more admirable man and grew more as a person, as well as general, as time wore on.”
Ditievson described himself as “always been a history buff.” In college he made the mistake of taking three history classes his first year and got burned out writing too many papers. After college, people thought he was a geek because he would frequently re-read his history textbooks just for fun. Then a few years ago, he and his wife discovered there was an active Civil War group in St. Cloud — the Central Minnesota Civil War Roundtable.
“Given their meetings were during our work hours, we couldn’t attend regularly until we both retired,” Ditlevson said. “We then got really active with the group and this year we were asked to start coordinating the meetings.”
When asked why the Civil War continues to be a popular topic of discussion, Ditlevson said he agreed with many others that the Civil War was the most momentous event in the history of our country — and created ripple effects that played major roles in our subsequent history that still affect us right up to today such as Reconstruction, failed reconstruction, poverty, southern Jim Crow laws, northern Black laws, civil rights movement, and race issues.
Ditlevson’s program is open to the public. Admission is $3 or a Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable membership. For a list of upcoming Civil War Roundtable presenters, see the sidebar.
IT STARTED IN 2016
The Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable was started in 2016. Programs take place throughout the year with no programs in April in recognition of the state Civil War Symposium and December due to the holidays.
When Danelle Erickson was named as the new executive director of the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield, the 2022 Civil War Roundtable speaker schedule was set. It wasn’t until later in the year that she began to work on presenters for 2023. She surveyed members to ask what they were interested in as well as touching base with past presenters and new presenters who had reached out to her.
“It fell together very nicely,” she said of this year’s schedule. “It has a good variety of topics. Lee vs. Grant is a broader topic, while later programs will cover the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. We’ll feature females, too.”
Like Ditlevson, Erickson doubts the Civil War will ever go out of fashion as a topic of discussion. Interestingly enough, most people don’t think of Minnesota when the subject comes up.
“There’s so much information out there,” Erickson said. “It was about everyday people and it was here (in the U.S.).”
According to MNopedia, More than 24,000 Minnesotans — nearly 10% if the population fought in the Civil War by the time it ended in April 1865. From Meeker County, about 120 men answered the call to serve. To put this in perspective, according to the 1860 census, the population of Meeker County in 1860 was 928.
If you want to know more about the Meeker County men who served, all you have to do is stop in at the G.A.R. Hall, the walls are bordered with their biographies. At present there are about 50 on display. Erickson said they are revisiting them and adding more details when available.
The entry room into the G.A.R. features artifacts from the Civil War including a fork and canteen, as well as a section devoted to the Confederate States of America. The two cannons are popular stops for children who like to touch and feel them.
Probably the finest example of an artifact preserved from the 19th century is the Grand Army of the Republic Hall itself in downtown Litchfield. It’s one of the last remaining G.A.R. Halls in Minnesota. It has pride of place, constructed in 1885 by Union veterans of the Civil War, with ownership eventually being transferred to the city of Litchfield.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Through Feb. 28, the Meeker County Museum is offering a Presidential Trivia/Scavenger Hunt for all ages. Just ask for the questionnaire and start hunting for these presidential answers. Questions range from “What president would wake up at 5 a.m. to practice piano for 2 hours?” (Answer: Harry S. Truman) to “What president was a successful tailor before becoming involved in politics?” (Answer: Andrew Johnson). Now you’re already two questions ahead. The scavenger hunt is free with a paid museum admission.
Also scheduled in honor of Black History Month, the Meeker County Museum is hosting “Uncle George: Life Story of George Daniels” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Meeker County Museum, 308 N. Marshall Ave. George Daniels has much in common with Meeker County’s Albert Van Spence. Both men were born and enslaved in Georgia, were part of both sides of the Civil War, and came to Minnesota after the war. Come and “meet” Uncle George in this hour-long documentary.