Minnesota will seek to exempt residents from federally issued permits for projects affecting wetlands, lakes, streams and other waters the state also regulates.
That’s one of several notes included in a program update sent from Ken Powell, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Wetland Conservation Act operations coordinator, to water conservation stakeholders across the state. In the email he discusses the conservation landscape following last month’s announcement of the Environmental Protection Agency’s new Navigable Waters Protection Rule in Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, and how it will impact Minnesota’s state-level programs. It is designed to replace the Waters of the United States Rule that was previously repealed from that section.
The change, effective 60 days after it is published, would limit federal jurisdiction to enforce restrictions to pollution and call for environmental protections pertaining to property owners by bodies of water. The change has not yet been published. The most noteworthy aspect of the new rule is a greater limit on what waters are defined as Waters of the United States. Such waters are subject to the jurisdiction of the Army Corps of Engineers and the EPA. Farmers and businesses said the former rule created an additional set of restrictions and permitting on top of local or state protections, which came with larger expenses. Critics of the new rule say it strips decades of protections.
“Minnesota’s regulation of wetlands is fairly comprehensive because of the Wetland Conservation Act and the (Department of Natural Resources) Public Waters Work Permit Program,” Powell wrote. “The new WOTUS rule will not reduce the scope of wetlands regulated by the major state wetland regulatory programs in Minnesota, nor will it substantially change the process and procedures for implementing state regulations. The rule may affect how the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency assures compliance with state water quality standards.”
The changes do not affect WCA implementation. There is no substantive effect on state jurisdiction of wetlands, Powell said, but federal jurisdiction may change. If Minnesota is successful in assuming administration of federal Section 404 requirements, duplicate oversight may shrink as well.
“A state can apply to the EPA to administer their own regulatory programs to meet Section 404 requirements, thereby eliminating the need for separate, federally issued permits,” Powell wrote. “Over the last several years, Minnesota has evaluated the feasibility of assumption of the federal 404 program.”
State agencies were directed by legislation to assemble materials for such an application. The BWSR has hired Lewis Brockette to manage the effort for Minnesota to assume 404 regulation in place of the federal government. Brockette recently served as the assistant state conservationist responsible for managing the Minnesota Natural Resources Conservation Service’s wetland compliance program.
“We have begun regular discussions with EPA on our regulatory programs and how they conform with assumption regulations,” Powell wrote.