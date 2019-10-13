Fans of Clay Coyote Gallery take note, the gallery’s last day at its current location is Sunday, Oct. 27, following its annual fall open house that weekend.
Clay Coyote is teaming up with Dock 6 Pottery of Minneapolis to host a holiday storefront called Ceramica: A Collaboration in Clay. It will debut Friday, Nov. 1, and will run through early-January. The new, 2,300-square-foot storefront is on Level 1, West, adjacent to Nordstrom. The shop will feature handmade pottery from both Dock 6 and Clay Coyote collections. There will also be a selection of other handmade gifts from artists across the country.
“This move to Mall of America will position our potteries to reach a global audience during the heart of holiday shopping,” said Morgan Baum, CEO and owner of the Clay Coyote. “Our vision for the new storefront is to combine our talents to offer a wide range of handmade pottery for all your holiday needs … serving, decorating and, of course, unique gifts.”
Clay Coyote and Dock 6 Pottery are both nationally renowned brands. Dock 6 specializes in unique designs combining fused glass and pottery to evoke a sensation of the natural world. Clay Coyote is most known for its Chef’s Line of Flameware pottery.