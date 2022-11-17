The Clay Coyote Gallery & Pottery, a handmade pottery shop in downtown Hutchinson, has been selected as one of The Best Cookware for Home Cooks by Forbes.
“We’re thrilled to be listed among all of these internationally renowned cookware companies," said Morgan Baum, Clay Coyote owner. "Our small team of potters has been handcrafting pottery in Minnesota for almost three decades. ... Our pottery is one of only a few in the U.S. designed to go over the direct flame. That means you can use it for traditional Moroccan tagines, grill baskets and everyday skillets.”