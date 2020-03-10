David Timothy Duchaine and Mary Sue Duchaine of Cokato were charged by the Wright County Attorney's Office with three counts of filing a false or fraudulent sales tax return, three counts of failing to file a sales tax return and three counts of failing to pay sales tax, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
The Duchaines allegedly filed three sales tax returns for K9 Rescue and Rehoming, a pet rescue and adoption business, and falsely claimed the company had no taxable sales. But under Minnesota law the sale of pets is taxable. The couple allegedly also did not file sales tax returns or pay sales tax for periods between 2015 and 2018. The Duchaines allegedly owe more than $29,000 in taxes.
Every felony tax-related charge carries a maximum 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Anyone who suspects a person or business of breaking Minnesota tax law, a 24-hour tip line is provided at 651-297-5195 or 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be emailed to tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.