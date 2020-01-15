The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory from midnight tonight through 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible.
Also issued is a winter storm watch from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 6-9 inches are possible with winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult due to areas of blowing snow, which could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The heaviest snow will fall during the second half of Friday, with blowing snow becoming more likely on Saturday as winds increase.
Use caution while traveling outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.