In Hutchinson, music does more than provide entertainment, it benefits those who are less fortunate.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Common Cup Ministry’s fundraiser Coming Together in Song returns at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a freewill donation.
Performing at Common Cup Ministry’s largest fundraiser is SouthGrade Band, Stoney Point, Crow River Youth Choir, area choirs and musicians, mass choir and more.
ABOUT COMMON CUP MINISTRY
For more than 20 years, the nonprofit has gathered the spiritual and financial resources of area churches into one “common cup” and shared them with those in need.
Through its office in Hutchinson, the nonprofit provides emergency assistance in the form of vouchers rather than cash for items ranging from food and lodging to rental application fees, utility assistance and automobile fuel.
It also offers assistance through several in-house programs including diapers for infants, school supplies for youth, personal care products for teens and warm coats for all ages.
Support for Common Cup is provided by more than 30 McLeod County churches, individual and business donations and grants, plus fundraisers such as the Coming Together in Song Concert and the thrift store in Glencoe.
Common Cup also collaborates with other agencies including McLeod County Department of Corrections, McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, McLeod Alliance for Victims of Domestic Violence, McLeod County Social Services, United Way of McLeod County, Twice is Nice, Hutchinson Police, the Salvation Army, United Community Action Partnership and Crow River Habitat for Humanity.
For more information, call the Hutchinson office at 320-587-2213 or stop by the office at 105 Second Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Information is also available on the nonprofit’s website at www.common-cup.org.