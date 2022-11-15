Stoney Point

Stoney Point featuring Brian Brosz, Robin Kashuba and Lucy Newcomb is among the groups performing Sunday at Common Cup Ministry’s Coming Together in Song XIV.

 File photos

In Hutchinson, music does more than provide entertainment, it benefits those who are less fortunate.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Common Cup Ministry’s fundraiser Coming Together in Song returns at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a freewill donation.

