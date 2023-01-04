farm
The 2023 crop year will be the final year for the current farm bill, which is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023, unless there is an extension. A farm bill is one of the most comprehensive pieces of legislation that is passed by Congress. Passage of a new farm bill is very complex, with programs ranging from farm commodity programs to rural development programs, and several more. In many cases, finalizing a farm bill in Congress can be quite controversial, and not necessarily just by political party lines. The farm bill programs become geographical, with members of Congress wanting to protect the farm, food, conservation, and economic interests of their state or congressional district.

Following are a few insights on some of the key provisions that are included in the current farm bill:

— Kent Thiesse is the farm management analyst and senior vice president at MinnStar Bank, Lake Crystal. For more information, call him at 507-381-7960, or email kent.thiesse@minnstarbank.com.

