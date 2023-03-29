Damage to property, theft and assault were Hutchinson's most common crimes in 2022, according to an annual report completed by Police Chief Tim Gifferson. All three categories had something in common.
"The drug abuse, drug addiction behavior — there is a correlation between that and our top three," Gifferson said. "It's probably the main reason our top three are there."
According to the report, there were 100 instances of damage to property investigated by police. Theft was spread among a few categories, such as purse snatching and theft from motor vehicles (each around 20 instances). More than 40 instances of other larceny were reported as well. Various categories of assault added up to more than 100 instances.
Hutchinson is a member of the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force, which normally has five or six agents. Cuts by other agencies in 2022 reduced that number to two or three.
"Our agent happened to be one of those 2-3," Gifferson said.
The task force's annual report is still underway, but Gifferson said investigations were, overall, down due to a smaller staff count.
"We're actually really fortunate in Hutchinson, because our staff has been pretty stable over the last couple of years," Gifferson said.
Hutchinson has 25 sworn officers, which includes 12 patrol officers and four patrol sergeants, as well as seven part-time hospital security personnel and three full-time hospital security personnel.
"Other members of the task force aren't that lucky," Gifferson said. "So, one of the places they pull back to fill positions at home is from their agent that's on the task force."
The most common drug investigated was cannabis, and its derivatives. But methamphetamine is common as well. Though the task force is not seizing much fentanyl, it is noted to be exceptionally dangerous, and capable of easily causing an overdose. Officers take great care when dealing with it, as a small dose can be fatal, Gifferson said.
"LSD is starting to come back for some reason," Gifferson said, adding that hallucinogenic mushrooms also appear to be on the rise.
Overall, the Hutchinson Police Department responded to 15,709 calls for service in 2022, which was a slight decrease from 2021 — a year with fewer calls than 2020.
"I was in front of you last year blaming that on COVID," Gifferson told the Hutchinson City Council. "Now that we've had a second subsequent year of that, I think it has more to do with how we are reporting our calls for service. We used to do that through dispatch. Our individuals that are still taking calls at the window in our lobby are still taking those calls, but they’re just not being recorded as an incident any longer. (Calls are) being recorded at the county.”
The report also showed:
- The busiest hours for the department are between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- May is the busiest month, with summer months busier overall.
- Friday is the busiest day. Weekends are overall more active.
- Hutchinson police conducted 30 arrests for driving under the influence in 2022, up two from 2021.
- They gave 730 citations, up from 511 in 2021, and 1,662 verbal warnings, up from 1,448.
- Of 261 traffic crashes in Hutchinson, only 30 were personal injury crashes. Among the crashes were 42 hit-and-run instances.
- Child protection had 294 reports from social services and the public.
"A lot of cities rely on their sheriff's office to investigate child protection. We're fortunate enough in this city to have someone internally that investigates those," Gifferson said. "The majority of those are for abuse. That could be either abuse by neglect or actual, physical abuse. Fortunately, however, most of those are screened out through the process. They're investigated, and it's determined that it's either not an issue, or the issue was minor enough where maybe some, I guess coaching — for a lack of a better term — would be the appropriate response."
The Hutchinson Police Department has seven marked squad cars, four unmarked squad cars, a command post vehicle and a tactical response vehicle, as well as a utility trailer. Two new squad cars set to be received this year will be hybrid vehicles. The department hopes to realize cost savings in fuel.