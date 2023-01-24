Earlier this month the sixth annual Community Showcase exhibit opened at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. It features the work of local artists, makers and creators.
Who knew there was so much talent in our area? When I attended the annual meeting Jan. 17, I spent some time walking through the show. "Wow!" is the first thing that came to mind. There were several pieces I would have been happy to take home for my own collection.
Molly Rivera, HCA executive director, agreed.
"We have so much talent in our local area that we wanted to highlight and we had a great turnout with a lot of new artists submitting work, which is always great to see," she said. "This is a wonderful opportunity for area artists to meet each other and connect."
This year 26 artists are participating in the showcase through Feb. 3. They include: Les Ruskamp, Justin Beck, Matt Jacobs, Maureen Froemming, Jeanne Tuman, Jody Runke, Beth Nelson. Rhonda Buerkle, Molly Rivera, Mood Dog, Jerry Lindberg, Kristina Jacobs, Mary Fylling, Alexis Ammerman Hogan, Kerry Ward, Gail Thovson, Lisa Hergenrader, Donna Schwartz, Lynette Jensen, Andrew Rivera, Valerie Mackenthun, Jon Otteson, Mackenzie Henning, LouAnn Holmquist, Emily Marino and Tyriina Kalenberg.
"This is our most popular exhibition right behind the Youth Art Show," Rivera said. "Many artists invite their family and friends to come down, and we have viewers walking through the show every day trying to find someone they know who has work in the show."
What makes this show unique is that it changes every year. It's possible to see the progression of an artist's work that has exhibited every year. It's also a great opportunity to be introduced to new artists and their work.
"This is open to all creators, makers, and artists so there's really no limit on the type of work we accept," Rivera said.
Lisa Bergh, former HCA executive director, launched the exhibit in 2017.
"The function of the art center is to build capacity for the arts," she said in an earlier Leader interview. "One way of doing this is to inspire artists and encourage people to stretch themselves. This exhibit is an example of that."
This year, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is featuring nine exhibits. The first is the Community Showcase followed by the Youth Art Exhibit, which features the work of area K-12 students. Save the date: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, for an open house for the Youth Art Exhibit. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
- Naomi Schliesman: March 15 - April 21
- Mary Opatz Herges and Tomas Alvarez: May 3 - June 9
- Layl McDill: June 21 - Aug. 4
- Jennifer Stano and Lisa Truax: Aug. 16 - Sept. 22
- Charles Matson Lume: Oct. 4 - Nov. 10
- Rachel Coyne: Nov. 22 - Dec. 29
- Holiday Show: Nov. 22 - Jan. 5
Viewing hours for HCA exhibits are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit hutchinsonarts.org or call 320-587-7278.