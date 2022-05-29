In an auditorium filled with family and friends Friday night, the Hutchinson High School graduating class of 2022 received their diplomas.
As many will say, graduation is a bittersweet moment — the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next.
In her remarks, Tiffany Barnard, chairman of the Hutchinson Board of Education, expressed this sentiment, advising graduates to "Choose Now. Choose now as your chance to get experience. Choose now as your chance to ask for help. Choose now as your chance to approach life with curiosity. Choose now as your chance to trust yourself. Choose now as your chance to speak kindly, especially to yourself. ‘Cuz here’s the thing, getting excited about today, changes tomorrow — for all of us."
Change is also coming for longtime Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden. He announced in December he was retiring in 2022. Friday night was his last high school commencement, with his final work day July 15.
Barnard honored VanderHeiden's years of service by saying, "... your leadership as superintendent has impacted a generation of tigers. This crew has never known a time when you haven’t been superintendent. Since it is your last commencement, we want you to know how grateful we are for your calm, steady, well-rounded commitment. We are so fortunate for your expert professionalism and I have learned a lot from you. Thank you."
Class reflections were given by student representatives Max Einck, a member of the National Honor Society and a magna cum laude graduate, and Jasmyn Moore, a member of the National Honor Society and a summa cum laude graduate.
Under the direction of Kevin Kleindl, the Hutchinson Concert Band performed music including "Pomp and Circumstance" as the processional and "Fanfare and Recessional" for the recessional. The Hutchinson High School Choir, under the direction of Nate Raabe, sang "The Road Home."
Commencement ended on a high note as the 219 proud graduates tossed their mortarboard hats high into the air.